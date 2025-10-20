EUROPE
EU agrees on plan to phase out Russian gas imports by 2028
The proposed regulation would introduce a legally binding, step-by-step ban on both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia.
October 20, 2025

The EU has taken a step towards ending its reliance on Russian energy, with EU governments agreeing on new rules to phase out imports of Russian natural gas under the bloc’s "REPowerEU" strategy.

The proposed regulation would introduce a legally binding, step-by-step ban on both pipeline gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Russia, with a full prohibition set to take effect on January 1, 2028.

"An energy independent Europe is a stronger and more secure Europe," said Lars Aagaard, Denmark’s climate, energy and utilities minister, in a statement by the EU Council.

"Although we have worked hard and pushed to get Russian gas and oil out of Europe in recent years, we are not there yet. Therefore, it is crucial that the Danish Presidency has secured an overwhelming support from Europe’s energy ministers for the legislation that will definitively ban Russian gas from coming into the EU," he added.

Under the Council’s position, imports of Russian gas will be banned from January 1, 2026, with a transition period for existing contracts. Short-term deals signed before June 17, 2025, may continue until June 2026, while long-term contracts can run until the start of 2028.

Member states also backed new customs and authorisation rules to ensure the ban can be enforced, including documentation requirements for gas imports and verification of LNG cargo origins.

Countries that no longer receive Russian gas will be exempt from submitting national diversification plans, while others must outline how they will secure alternative supplies.

The agreement sets the stage for negotiations with the European Parliament, which must adopt its own position before the regulation can be finalised.

