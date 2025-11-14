Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday marked the 81st anniversary of the mass exile of Ahiska Turks from Georgia’s Ahiska (Akhaltsikhe/Meskheti) region, commemorating those who perished during the 1944 exile.

“We still feel in our hearts the pain of nearly one hundred thousand Ahiska Turks being deported from their ancestral homeland on November 14, 1944,” Erdogan said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

He said he prays for Allah’s mercy upon “our kinsmen who lost their lives,” adding that he shares the pain of all Ahiska Turks on the 81st anniversary of the exile.

In a written statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that on Nov. 14, 1944, nearly 100,000 Ahiska Turks were forcibly uprooted from their centuries-old homeland in the Ahiska region of the then-Georgian Soviet Republic — bordering Türkiye — and sent to remote areas of the Soviet Union.

Thousands died from hunger, cold, and disease during the harsh journey, it added.

“On the 81st anniversary of the deportation, we remember with sorrow this great tragedy and respectfully commemorate our brothers and sisters who lost their lives in exile,” the statement said.