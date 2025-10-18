The quality of humanitarian aid entering Gaza is as important as its quantity, and there is an urgent need for unrestricted access to basic supplies, according to UNICEF's top emergency coordinator.

Palestinians in Gaza need tents, plastic sheeting, and clean drinking water, as well as fuel and equipment, to produce and distribute water, and pipes to repair wells and desalination plants, Hamish Young said in an interview with Anadolu on Friday.

Speaking while waiting with his team near the Kissufim crossing, east of Deir al Balah, Young added: “We have 50 trucks waiting for permission to move, carrying medical and hygiene supplies essential to saving children’s lives.”

Since the ceasefire took effect on October 10, Israel has allowed 653 aid trucks into Gaza, far below the 600-truck daily quota stipulated in the agreement, according to Gaza government media office director Ismail Thawabta.

Israel permitted 173 aid trucks to enter on Sunday, including three carrying cooking gas and six with fuel, but no trucks were allowed in on Monday or Tuesday. The flow resumed on Wednesday with 480 trucks.

As of Friday evening, Gaza’s media office had not yet released figures for Thursday and Friday, saying the numbers would be announced Saturday.

Catastrophic situation

Young described Gaza’s situation as “catastrophic,” saying that nearly all hospitals have been destroyed or severely damaged and that residents face extreme shortages of food and shelter.

He said UNICEF urgently needs large quantities of food to address the effects of the famine in northern Gaza.

“There is an urgent need to do everything possible to bring in all the supplies I’m talking about,” he said.

Palestinians in Gaza have faced a deepening humanitarian crisis and widespread famine since Israel’s genocide began on October 8, 2023.