The G20 summit in Johannesburg has wrapped up as South Africa handed over the rotating presidency to the US, which did not attend the meeting.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa formally closed the G20 summit on Sunday, handing over the presidency to the US, “where we shall see each other again next year.”

He said South Africa used its G20 presidency to place the priorities of Africa and the Global South at the centre of the agenda, building on the developmental focus of previous presidencies in Indonesia, India and Brazil.

Ramaphosa said South Africa is “truly honoured and humbled” to host the G20, the first time the summit has been held on African soil, describing the occasion as significant not only for South Africans, but all Africans.

“Recognising the importance of this milestone, we have sought to place Africa's growth and development interests at the heart of the G20’s agenda,” he said, adding that “the greatest opportunity for prosperity in the 21st century lies in Africa.”

The South African leader said harnessing this opportunity would depend on strong partnerships between Africa and the G20, as well as with the wider world, and highlighted the interconnectedness of nations.

He said the summit declaration goes beyond words, committing to concrete actions that benefit people worldwide and demonstrating the forum’s value in facilitating joint action on issues of shared concern.

The leaders on Saturday pledged in the declaration to work for a “just, comprehensive and lasting” peace in Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Ukraine, condemning terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations.”