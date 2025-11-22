MIDDLE EAST
G20 leaders pledge to push for ‘just, comprehensive peace’ in Sudan, DRC, Palestine, and Ukraine
Leaders also condemn terrorism in "all its forms and manifestations," says the final declaration of the summit in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Leaders pose for a photo, on the opening day of the G20 Leader's Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on November 22, 2025. / Reuters
November 22, 2025

G20 leaders have pledged in their summit declaration to work for a “just, comprehensive and lasting” peace in Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the occupied Palestinian territories and Ukraine.

“Guided by the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety, we will work for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Ukraine,” said the final declaration of the summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

Condemning terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations,” it said: “Only with peace will we achieve sustainability and prosperity.”

The leaders also vowed to help end other conflicts and wars around the globe.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed on Saturday that the leaders at the G20 summit have adopted the summit declaration, according to public broadcaster SABC.

Established in 1999, the G20 is made up of 19 countries and two regional bodies — the EU and the African Union.

SOURCE:AA
