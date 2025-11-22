G20 leaders have pledged in their summit declaration to work for a “just, comprehensive and lasting” peace in Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the occupied Palestinian territories and Ukraine.

“Guided by the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter in its entirety, we will work for a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Ukraine,” said the final declaration of the summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday.

Condemning terrorism in “all its forms and manifestations,” it said: “Only with peace will we achieve sustainability and prosperity.”

The leaders also vowed to help end other conflicts and wars around the globe.