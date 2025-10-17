South Korea will begin to deploy its powerful Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile by the end of this year as part of efforts to establish a “balance of terror” against North Korea’s growing nuclear threat, said Defence Minister Ahn Gyu-back.

During an interview on Thursday with Yonhap News Agency, Ahn said that mass production of the Hyunmoo-5 has already begun, with measures underway to boost output.

“As South Korea is a member of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) that cannot own nuclear arms, I firmly believe we should possess a considerable amount of Hyunmoo-5 monster missiles to achieve a balance of terror,” Ahn said.

Nicknamed the “monster missile” for its size and destructive power, the Hyunmoo-5 is a ground-to-ground ballistic missile capable of carrying an eight-ton conventional warhead and destroying underground bunkers.

The missile was first unveiled during the Armed Forces Day ceremony last year.