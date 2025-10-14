South Korea’s top general vowed on Tuesday to maintain a firm readiness posture in response to North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile capabilities following its recent display of new strategic weapons.

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung made the pledge during a parliamentary audit session after North Korea unveiled its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) and other advanced weapons during a military parade last week in Pyongyang, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"North Korea's nuclear and missile capabilities are advancing, and (the North) flaunted the development of key weapons systems such as the ICBM and hypersonic glide missile...during last week's military parade marking the 80th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea," Jin said.

"By strengthening the strategic alignment with Russia and North Korea, it gravely threatens peace on the Korean Peninsula as well as global peace," he added.

Russia and North Korea signed the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Pyongyang in June 2024.