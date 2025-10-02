South Korea’s military has announced the postponement of an annual large-scale field training exercise set for mid-October due to an upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The Hoguk exercise, originally scheduled to run from October 20-24, will be rescheduled to November 17-21, Yonhap News Agency reported on Thursday, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The decision was made to maintain a "thorough military readiness posture" to ensure South Korea's successful hosting of the summit, the military said.

The multilateral diplomatic event will be held in the southeastern city of Gyeongju on October 31 and November 1.

Related TRT World - US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat

Easing tensions