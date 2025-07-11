South Korea, the United States, and Japan conducted joint air drills on July 11 to bolster their coordinated response to North Korea’s growing nuclear and missile threats, Seoul’s defence ministry said.

It was the first time in 2025 that a US B-52H strategic bomber was deployed to the Korean Peninsula for a drill, conducted to improve deterrence against North Korea's increasing nuclear and missile threats, South Korea's defence ministry said.

The exercise took place in international airspace near South Korea’s Jeju Island and involved South Korea’s KF-16 and Japan’s F-2 fighter jets along side the US strategic bomber, according to local Yonhap News Agency.

This comes less than a month after similar drills on June 18, which marked the first such operation under South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s leadership.

"Based on close coordination, the three countries will cooperate to jointly deter and respond to North Korea's threats while continuing with three-way training," said the ministry.