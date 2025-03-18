The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party, led by far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, will rejoin the Israeli government, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

"The Likud and Otzma Yehudit have agreed that the Otzma Yehudit faction will return to the Israeli government today,” the Likud said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ben-Gvir, a former national security minister, had resigned from the government in January in protest of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The far-right party holds six seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Lifeline to Netanyahu

Its return serves as a lifeline for Netanyahu, as the deadline for the Knesset to approve the state budget bill approaches.

Netanyahu needs Ben-Gvir to pass the state budget bill in the government before the end of the month, as required by law.

According to Israeli law, the government automatically falls if the state budget bill is not approved by the end of the month.