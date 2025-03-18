WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Ben-Gvir's party returns to Israeli coalition govt in major boost to Netanyahu
Ben-Gvir's party's return is crucial for Netanyahu to pass the state budget before the end of the month, as failure would collapse the government.
Ben-Gvir's party returns to Israeli coalition govt in major boost to Netanyahu
Netanyahu needs Ben-Gvir to pass the state budget bill in the government before the end of the month, as required by law. / Reuters
March 18, 2025

The Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) Party, led by far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir, will rejoin the Israeli government, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud Party.

"The Likud and Otzma Yehudit have agreed that the Otzma Yehudit faction will return to the Israeli government today,” the Likud said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ben-Gvir, a former national security minister, had resigned from the government in January in protest of a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

The far-right party holds six seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Lifeline to Netanyahu

Its return serves as a lifeline for Netanyahu, as the deadline for the Knesset to approve the state budget bill approaches.

Netanyahu needs Ben-Gvir to pass the state budget bill in the government before the end of the month, as required by law.

According to Israeli law, the government automatically falls if the state budget bill is not approved by the end of the month.

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Global condemnation mounts as Israeli overnight strikes kill hundreds of Palestinians in Gaza

The Israeli army pounded Gaza early on Tuesday, killing at least 413 people and injuring hundreds, breaking the ceasefire agreement that took effect on Jan. 19.

More than 48,500 Palestinians have been killed, mostly women and children, and over 112,000 others injured in a brutal Israeli military campaign in Gaza since October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

RelatedTRT Global - Life and death in Gaza — just an Israeli bomb apart

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack