Cambodia has withdrawn from eight sports at the Southeast Asian Games in Thailand over safety concerns, an Olympic official has said, as a border row between the two nations simmers.

In a letter dated on Wednesday, the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC) informed the Southeast Asian Games Federation that it would not participate in sports including football, petanque, wrestling, judo and karate at the regional Games next month.

"This adjustment has been made due to significant security concerns, which poses challenges to ensuring the safety and protection of our athletes and officials," the letter says.

NOCC secretary-general Vath Chamroeun said that the decision was "about safety", declining to say whether it was related to the border dispute.

"The deduction of the number of athletes means it is easy for us to control," he added.

Related TRT World - Thailand puts peace pact with Cambodia on hold after landmine explosion

Diplomatic tensions