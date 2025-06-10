WAR ON GAZA
UK and four other nations sanction Israel's Ben-Gvir, Smotrich
The move follows growing international criticism of Israel’s conduct and increasing pressure on Netanyahu’s government to allow aid into Gaza.
Several nations have frozen their assets and imposed travel bans on Israel's national security minister Ben-Gvir, and finance minister Smotrich. / Reuters
June 10, 2025

The UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway have announced sanctions against two Israeli ministers for "repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities", the British government said.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir will be subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze, the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, The Times reported that sanctions will be imposed on their conduct over the war in Gaza.

Responding to the decision, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the move is "outrageous". Saar told reporters that the government would hold a special meeting early next week to decide how to respond to the "unacceptable decision".

Britain, like other European countries, has been ramping up the pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to end the blockade on aid into Gaza, where international experts have warned that famine is imminent.

London last month suspended free trade talks with Israel for pursuing "egregious policies" in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, summoned its ambassador, and announced further sanctions against occupied West Bank settlers.

Foreign Minister David Lammy, who called Israel's recent offensive "a dark new phase in this conflict," has previously condemned comments by Smotrich on the possible cleansing and destruction of Gaza and displacement of its residents to third countries.

SOURCE:Reuters
