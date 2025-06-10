The UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway have announced sanctions against two Israeli ministers for "repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities", the British government said.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir will be subject to a travel ban and an asset freeze, the UK Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Earlier, The Times reported that sanctions will be imposed on their conduct over the war in Gaza.

Responding to the decision, Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said the move is "outrageous". Saar told reporters that the government would hold a special meeting early next week to decide how to respond to the "unacceptable decision".

Britain, like other European countries, has been ramping up the pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to end the blockade on aid into Gaza, where international experts have warned that famine is imminent.