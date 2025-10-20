EUROPE
Germany plans to buy 15 more F-35 fighter jets amid defence buildup — report
The move could strain relations with France as Berlin doubles down on US aircraft over the delayed joint European jet project.
The planned acquisition comes on top of Berlin’s existing order for 35 F-35s, which are meant to replace the country’s fleet of ageing Tornado jets. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

Germany is preparing to purchase an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing confidential budget documents submitted to the Bundestag’s finance committee.

The planned acquisition, estimated to cost €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion), comes on top of Berlin’s existing order for 35 F-35s, which are meant to replace the country’s fleet of ageing Tornado jets — including those equipped to carry US nuclear bombs stored on German soil.

Defence Minister Boris Pistorius’s proposal marks a further deepening of Germany’s military modernisation drive, boosted by a massive post-Ukraine war increase in defence spending.

Europe’s delayed fighter initiative

Berlin had previously denied plans for additional purchases, but officials say the expanded budget has opened room for more procurement.

The move, however, risks renewed friction with France, as it may undermine the stalled Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project — Europe’s own next-generation fighter initiative.

If approved, the extra F-35s would enhance Germany’s interoperability with NATO allies, particularly the US, while further entrenching dependence on American defence technology.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
