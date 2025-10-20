Germany is preparing to purchase an additional 15 F-35 fighter jets from US manufacturer Lockheed Martin, Der Spiegel reported on Monday, citing confidential budget documents submitted to the Bundestag’s finance committee.
The planned acquisition, estimated to cost €2.5 billion ($2.9 billion), comes on top of Berlin’s existing order for 35 F-35s, which are meant to replace the country’s fleet of ageing Tornado jets — including those equipped to carry US nuclear bombs stored on German soil.
Defence Minister Boris Pistorius’s proposal marks a further deepening of Germany’s military modernisation drive, boosted by a massive post-Ukraine war increase in defence spending.
Europe’s delayed fighter initiative
Berlin had previously denied plans for additional purchases, but officials say the expanded budget has opened room for more procurement.
The move, however, risks renewed friction with France, as it may undermine the stalled Franco-German Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project — Europe’s own next-generation fighter initiative.
If approved, the extra F-35s would enhance Germany’s interoperability with NATO allies, particularly the US, while further entrenching dependence on American defence technology.