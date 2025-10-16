WAR ON GAZA
Türkiye appoints humanitarian aid coordinator for Palestine to oversee Gaza relief efforts
Türkiye is mobilising all its resources to rapidly deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza, establish temporary shelters, and rebuild the Palestinian enclave.
Türkiye appoints Ambassador Mehmet Güllüoglu as Humanitarian Aid Coordinator for Palestine / AA
October 16, 2025

Türkiye has appointed Ambassador Mehmet Gulluoglu as Palestine Humanitarian Aid Coordinator to oversee humanitarian aid activities in Gaza on-site and ensure coordination with relevant institutions and local authorities, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Gulluoglu will conduct inspections to identify humanitarian aid supplies and priorities needed in Gaza, coordinate with United Nations agencies and support their activities in Gaza, and ensure that supplies sent from Türkiye are delivered to those in need in Gaza in the most efficient manner, they said.

Gulluoglu will carry out his responsibilities in coordination with relevant Turkish institutions operating in the field, consult with local authorities regarding aid to be sent via Egypt and Jordan, and strengthen Türkiye's healthcare support to Gaza, including patient evacuations, the sources added.

Türkiye's humanitarian assistance to Gaza

Türkiye has a strong tradition of humanitarian assistance. Located in a region experiencing active and frozen conflicts, natural disasters, and mass migration, Türkiye swiftly assists those in need in many parts of the world, especially in neighbouring countries like Palestine and Syria, regardless of language, religion, race, or gender.

Türkiye has been one of the countries that has provided the most humanitarian aid to Gaza since the start of the Israeli attacks. In this context, it has delivered 102,000 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Gaza by sea and air since October 2023.

The ceasefire in Gaza has presented an opportunity to deliver sustainable and sufficient humanitarian aid to Gaza.

As a continuation of its aid efforts to Gaza, Türkiye sent a ship carrying approximately 865 tons of humanitarian aid from the Port of Mersin to the Port of El Arish in Egypt on October 14, 2025.

