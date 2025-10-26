EUROPE
Four children among 14 injured in Russia's air attack on Kiev: Ukraine
Two high-rise residential buildings were hit as a result of the attack, says Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
(FILE) Emergency units carry out rescue operations after a Russian attack in Kiev, Ukraine, on October 23, 2025. / Reuters
October 26, 2025

Four children were among 14 people injured in Russia's overnight air attack on Kiev, the military administration of the Ukrainian capital said on Sunday.

"Everyone is receiving medical assistance, some have been hospitalised," the administration said on the Telegram messaging app, without providing further detail.

Two high-rise residential buildings were hit as a result of the attack, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier.

Klitschko did not say whether there was a direct hit on the buildings or if it was falling debris from destroyed weapons that fell onto the apartment complexes.

The full scale of the damage and the size of the attack was not immediately known. Kiev and its surrounding region were under air raid alerts for about 1-1/2 hours before the air force called them off at around 0030 GMT.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in their strikes on each other's territory. But thousands have been killed in the war that began in February 2022.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
