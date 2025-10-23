Violence broke out on Wednesday for a second consecutive night in Dublin near a hotel housing asylum seekers, with police facing attacks from protesters throwing stones and fireworks.

The unrest took place in the Saggart area, on the western outskirts of the Irish capital, close to the Citywest Hotel.

The unrest followed the alleged sexual assault of a young girl in the vicinity in the early hours of Monday morning.

Gardai (Irish police) have said that much of the violence appeared to have been “planned online.”

The Citywest Hotel complex currently accommodates families, including schoolchildren, as part of the Irish government’s international protection programme for asylum seekers.

On Tuesday evening, a police vehicle was set on fire, and riot officers formed a line to prevent protesters from reaching the hotel.