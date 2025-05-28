US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the United States will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with ties to the Chinese Communist Party or those studying in critical fields.

In a statement on Wednesday, Rubio added that the State Department will also revise visa criteria to increase scrutiny of all future visa applications from China and Hong Kong.

China had the second highest number of international students pursuing higher education in the United States during the 2023/2024 academic year, with 277,398 students, according to the Institute of International Education.