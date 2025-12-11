A new nationwide survey has found that immigration enforcement crackdowns across the US have created a "culture of fear" in public high schools, leading to increased bullying, absenteeism, and emotional distress among immigrant students.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Institute for Democracy, Education and Access (IDEA) surveyed over 600 high school principals across the country about the impact of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity on their school communities, The Guardian reported on Wednesday.

“Students from immigrant families have expressed concerns about their well-being or the well-being of their families,” said the report, with 70.4 percent of principals confirming the trend.

Attendance and academic performance also dropped, with 57.8 percent of principals reporting that families had left the community during the school year.

One principal in Michigan said Hispanic students were called “border hoppers,” while another in Minnesota reported white students saying, “Can I see your papers?” to their Latino peers.

Related TRT World - US colleges reportedly see 17% decline in newly enrolled international students

‘Hostile and derogatory’

In Nebraska, the language used against immigrant students was described as increasingly “hostile and derogatory.”

The report found that 63.8 percent of principals had students missing school due to immigration-related rhetoric or policies, and over one-third reported instances of bullying or harassment against immigrant students.