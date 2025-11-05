A far-right Israeli minister has urged New York's Jewish residents to flee and settle in Israel following Zohran Mamdani's victory in the city's mayoral election, branding the 34-year-old Democratic "socialist" a "Hamas supporter."

"The city that once stood as a symbol of global freedom has handed over its keys to a Hamas supporter," Israel's right-wing Minister of Diaspora and Combating Antisemitism Amichai Chikli wrote on X.

"New York will never be the same again, especially not for its Jewish community," he added.

"I invite the Jews of New York to seriously consider making their new home in the Land of Israel."

Mamdani’s positions on Israel — which he has called an "apartheid regime" and described its war in Gaza as a genocide — have drawn the ire of several Israeli officials and Zionist figures in the Jewish community.

A long-standing supporter of the Palestinian cause, he has also made a point of vocally denouncing anti-Semitism in recent months, as well as the Islamophobia he himself has suffered, especially from pro-Israel figures.

Israeli firebrand minister Itamar Ben Gvir echoed Chikli’s remarks, saying: "Anti-Semitism has triumphed over common sense. Mamdani is a supporter of Hamas, an enemy of Israel, and an avowed antisemite."

Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the hawkish Yisrael Beytenu party, wrote on X that "New York has chosen as its mayor a racist, a populist, and an avowed Shiite Islamist."

Mamdani’s decisive election victory came despite fierce attacks on his policies and Muslim heritage from business elites, conservative media commentators, and US President Donald Trump.

Trump made an eleventh-hour intervention in the race on Tuesday, calling Mamdani a "Jew hater" on his social media platform Truth Social.