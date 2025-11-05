New York City — On the morning after Zohran Mamdani's victory, New York City's skyline blushes pink, and the streets smell faintly of roasted chestnuts and diesel. It is as if the city is holding its breath, unsure whether to exhale in relief or disbelief.

At a construction site off Northern Boulevard, four men lean against a half-built wall, sipping coffee from paper cups. They are discussing the only thing everyone is talking about: Mamdani.

“Not talking fancy,” says Joe Dwyer, a foreman. “I knew he was real. Today, I come to work tired but happy.”

Next to him, Luis Ortiz nods. “I didn’t believe he’d win,” he says. “But this one? This one feels different.”

They talk about the rising price of everything. When asked by TRT World what Mamdani’s victory means to them, Dwyer grins. “It means,” he says slowly, “we are not invisible anymore.”

Across town, in Astoria, the rhythm is softer. Inside Farid’s Deli, the owner Farid Khan, originally from Lahore, Pakistan, pauses as he talks.

“Yesterday, I cried,” he says. “I never voted before. Always thought my voice was small. But this time I saw a brother standing up.”

Farid has run this corner deli for years. He’s seen the city change faces and flags. The morning regulars filter in: construction workers, nurses, a postman, a teacher. Everyone says the same thing in different words. Hope feels new, and heavy, and deserved.

Ahead in every borough

A young woman waits outside the deli, scarf around her neck, latte in hand. Leah Rosen, a social worker, says she voted for Mamdani because, “he talks about the city as if it’s a community, not a business.”

Her parents live in Long Island, lifelong Democrats who hesitated at the name Zohran Mamdani. “They worried about his politics,” she says, “but I told them, he’s talking about housing, fairness, peace. That’s not radical. That’s humane.”

Outside, traffic surges down Steinway Street. Someone honks. The city is awake again.

Mamdani pulled off a solid win in the New York City mayoral race, taking four out of five boroughs with 50.4 percent of the citywide vote against independent and billionaire-backed Andrew Cuomo's 41.6 percent and Republican Curtis Sliwa's 7.1 percent.

He crushed it in Brooklyn by a whopping 20 points, racking up over 658,000 votes there, his strongest showing. The Bronx was another bright spot, where he edged out Cuomo by 11 points with about 223,000 votes, leaning hard on working-class neighbourhoods.

The iconic Manhattan gave him a comfortable 10-point lead, pulling in 522,000 votes amid the urban buzz, while Queens was tighter at five points ahead with 504,000 votes, still enough to flip it his way at 94 percent tallied.

‘Like Eid morning’

By noon, a small crowd gathers outside City Hall. Not the kind of crowd that usually fills a victory square. There are cleaners in grey uniforms, gig drivers with tired eyes, and students with stickers on their jackets that read “NYC Won.”