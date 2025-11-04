New York City — New Yorkers have been heading to the polls since dawn, turning school halls and churches across Queens into small theatres of political drama.

The city’s mayoral race has become more than a local contest. It is a measure of whether Donald Trump’s Republicans still carry weight and whether Democrats can still claim the nation’s biggest city with confidence.

In Astoria, Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, arrive at their polling place early. Volunteers whisper directions, cameras click.

After voting, Mamdani looks up briefly and, to a TRT World question, says, “I have just voted for the best candidate.” It draws a few smiles from other reporters.

For weeks, polls have shown Mamdani leading independent Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. But it is New York, where margins slip and moods turn quickly.

Mamdani’s campaign has been sharper than most expected, built around a simple triad of promises: free childcare, free buses, and a rent freeze.



It unsettled the old Democratic establishment, which still struggles to understand how a 33-year-old Muslim candidate from Queens has taken command of the city’s political story.

"I voted for Zohran"

Outside a polling station near Vernon Boulevard, Nina Rossi, a nurse, folds her coat against the morning chill. "I voted for Zohran," she told TRT World. "He’s the first one who sounds like he actually lives here."



Across from her, Peter Mihailidis, 58, who runs a small hardware shop in Astoria, disagrees. "I went with Cuomo," he says.

"He’s done the job before. I respect energy and ideals, but New York needs someone who knows where the wires are buried."

At a school in Long Island City, the queues move slowly. Campaign volunteers stand near the gates, shivering, holding damp flyers.

A student from LaGuardia Community College, Iman Saleh, says she voted for Mamdani. "He’s not scared of saying rent control out loud," she says. "Everyone else dodges the word."

Shaping national argument

The election has opened an argument that reaches beyond borough lines. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries waited until the day before early voting to endorse Mamdani. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has said nothing.

However, the city's left flank has been loud. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives have rallied for him, describing his campaign as proof that urban politics can still belong to renters, workers, and immigrants.