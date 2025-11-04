New York City — By late afternoon on Monday, Queens borough is already humming with quiet confidence. Early polls across the city are still open, but the numbers flashing on phones and radios point in one direction.

Siena's latest survey puts Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani at 48 percent citywide. Independent Andrew Cuomo trails at 36, while Republican Curtis Sliwa and a cluster of smaller candidates scrape the rest.

It is an unusual picture for New York. The city, long comfortable with transactional politics and familiar names, now faces a race that feels closer to reckoning than routine.

Conversations at food carts and train platforms have turned sharp. Across Queens, people talk about rent, hospitals, and childcare before they mention candidates.

At a halal cart off Vernon Boulevard, the vendor wipes his hands, glances, and shakes his head. "Cuomo eats from our effort," he tells TRT World. "Zohran rides the 7 train. He sees what's wrong."

That sense runs through the borough. In Flushing neighbourhood, women at the market sit quietly. "He listens," Jasmine Torres says.

In Corona area, subway riders share early numbers between stops. None of it feels orchestrated. It is a slow tide.

'If billionaires and politicians are scared…'

Mamdani's rise has been steady, built on the kind of street politics that once defined the city: knocking doors, riding trains, walking blocks that officials usually visit with cameras.

His campaign has turned housing and transit into personal language. Slogans like "Housing Right, Not Rent Trick" show up on stickers, lampposts, and jackets.

Cuomo's counter has been "experience and funds". Running as an independent after Eric Adams dropped out, he has spent the last week hammering Mamdani as a "dangerous experiment," warning of higher taxes and weaker policing.

The message has been reinforced by national figures who rarely weigh in on city contests.

On Sunday night, US President Donald Trump told New Yorkers that they should back Cuomo to "ditch the socialist." Hours later, the world's richest man Elon Musk threw his support behind Cuomo, arguing that Sliwa's conservative bid could split the anti-Mamdani vote.

On Monday, Trump further escalated matters by threatening to withhold federal funds from New York should Mamdani win, urging supporters to abandon Sliwa for Cuomo.

Both statements triggered predictable outrage, but also airtime. Cuomo's team amplified them as proof of bipartisan concern about "radical city hall."

Mamdani's side used them differently.

"If billionaires and politicians are scared," a volunteer said outside Queensbridge Houses, "maybe we are doing something right."

By Monday afternoon, Queensbridge and Long Island City were busy with that same energy.

A campaign van idled by Court Square, volunteers in hoodies and trainers jumping out with clipboards. "Marist (national public opinion survey) has him up fourteen in the outer areas," one said, holding out a flyer. "People want help, not slogans."

The city's early voting numbers back that mood. More than 735,000 ballots were cast before election day, breaking the previous record.

Turnout among younger and working-class voters has been notably high, especially in Queens, the Bronx, and parts of Brooklyn. Polling places in Jackson Heights and Astoria reported long lines from early morning.