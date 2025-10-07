WAR ON GAZA
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
Crown Prosecution Service says case raises 'important point of law' after court threw out charge over Hezbollah flag.
October 7, 2025

UK prosecutors have said they are appealing a court ruling that dismissed terrorism charges against Liam Og O hAnnaidh, a member of Irish rap group Kneecap, known by his stage name Mo Chara.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the case raised an "important point of law" after it was thrown out last month because the charge had been brought outside the six-month statutory limit.

"We are appealing the decision to dismiss this case as we believe there is an important point of law which needs to be clarified," a CPS spokesperson said in a statement.

O hAnnaidh, 27, who performs under the anglicised name Liam O’Hanna, was charged in May under the UK Terrorism Act.

The charge related to the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag during a concert in London in November 2024.

The legislation makes it an offence to display an item in a way that could arouse reasonable suspicion that a person supports a proscribed organisation.

The court ruled in September that the charge was invalid because prosecutors had missed the six-month time limit for bringing the case.

Attempt to silence dissent

Kneecap, known for its politically charged lyrics and pro-Palestine messages, said the case was an attempt to silence dissent.

The Belfast-based trio cancelled their planned US tour in August, citing the legal proceedings.

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill welcomed the dismissal, calling the charges "an attempt to silence critics of Israel."

Following the appeal announcement, Kneecap’s representatives said the group would "continue to speak truth to power" and that its message "cannot be criminalised through delay or technicality."

The CPS has not disclosed when the appeal will be heard.

The case has drawn attention to broader debates in the UK over free expression, political protest, and government responses to pro-Palestinian activism since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023.

Critics have accused authorities of selectively applying anti-terror laws to suppress dissent.

SOURCE:Reuters
