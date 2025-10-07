UK prosecutors have said they are appealing a court ruling that dismissed terrorism charges against Liam Og O hAnnaidh, a member of Irish rap group Kneecap, known by his stage name Mo Chara.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the case raised an "important point of law" after it was thrown out last month because the charge had been brought outside the six-month statutory limit.

"We are appealing the decision to dismiss this case as we believe there is an important point of law which needs to be clarified," a CPS spokesperson said in a statement.

O hAnnaidh, 27, who performs under the anglicised name Liam O’Hanna, was charged in May under the UK Terrorism Act.

The charge related to the alleged display of a Hezbollah flag during a concert in London in November 2024.

The legislation makes it an offence to display an item in a way that could arouse reasonable suspicion that a person supports a proscribed organisation.

The court ruled in September that the charge was invalid because prosecutors had missed the six-month time limit for bringing the case.