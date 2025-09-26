The terrorism case against Kneecap rapper Liam Og O hAnnaidh was dismissed by a UK court on Friday due to a technical error.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh was charged in May for allegedly displaying a flag in support of the banned organisation Hezbollah at a gig in London in November of last year.

The 27-year-old rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, denied the charge and has described it as political since then.

During Friday's trial, Judge Paul Goldspring told Woolwich Crown Court that the charge against O hAnnaidh was "unlawful" and "null", as the charge was not brought within the six-month time limit.

In his ruling, the judge outlined that permission was not given to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to consent to the prosecution until May 22, a day after O hAnnaidh was charged.

If May 22 was considered to be the date of the charge, that was six months and a day after the London gig where the offence allegedly happened, the BBC reported.

The police failed to ask the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in time to charge him.