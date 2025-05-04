British police have said they had arrested five men, including four Iranians, on suspicion of "terrorism offences".

The arrests were carried out in London, Swindon and the Greater Manchester area and were related to "a suspected plot to target a specific premises", London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Sunday.

The men aged between 29 and 46 were arrested on suspicion of "preparation of a terrorist act" and remain in custody, the police said.

The nationality of one of the men is still being established, they said.