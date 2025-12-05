SPORTS & COMPETITIONS
'It really doesn't make sense': Trump says American football should be renamed
The US president says that "soccer" is the one true football, and that they have to come up with a different name for American football.
Trump has developed a particular affection for football that continues to grow as the 2026 World Cup / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Spurred on by World Cup 2026 fever, US President Donald Trump has said that American football should be renamed as the game played with a round ball, soccer, was the one true football.

"We have a little bit of a conflict with another thing that's called football, but when you think about it... this is football, there is no question. We have to come up with another name for the NFL (National Football League)," Trump said at the World Cup draw on Friday.

"It really doesn't make sense when you think about it."

For Americans, the word "football" refers to American football, a sport primarily played with the hands — completely different from what the rest of the world calls football.

Almost the entire country tunes in each year to the NFL championship final, the Super Bowl, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino made sure on Friday to emphasise to Americans that the 2026 World Cup would be the equivalent of 104 Super Bowls.

An all-round sports enthusiast, Trump has developed a particular affection for football that continues to grow as the 2026 World Cup, which will take place next summer in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, approaches.

