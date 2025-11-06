MIDDLE EAST
Egypt, Qatar to launch luxury real estate and tourism venture on Mediterranean coast
Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of Doha's sovereign wealth fund, would invest $29.7 billion in the project, which would include golf courses and marinas in Alam Al-Roum.
The Mediterranean Sea during sunset in Alexandria [FILE]. / Reuters
November 6, 2025

Egypt and Qatar have signed a partnership deal to develop a luxury real estate and tourism project on Egypt's Mediterranean coast, part of Doha's $7.5 billion investment pledge to Cairo, Egyptian state TV has reported.

The TV report came on Thursday.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Qatari Diar, the real estate arm of Doha's sovereign wealth fund, would invest $29.7 billion in the project, which would include golf courses and marinas in Alam Al-Roum, an undeveloped 7-km (4.4-mile) stretch of coastline about 480 km northwest of Cairo.

Egypt will also receive housing units valued at $1.8 billion and 15 percent of the project's profits after Qatari Diar recovers its investment costs, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said at a signing ceremony held in Egypt's New Administrative Capital.

Madbouly added on Thursday that Qatar will pay $3.5 billion in December for the land allocated to the Alam Al-Roum project.

These $3.5 billion will be fresh FDI, and not deposits, Egyptian Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Reuters.

Egypt has for years sought to attract foreign investment, particularly from wealthy Gulf states.

Qatari Diar’s existing holdings in Egypt include the St. Regis Cairo hotel and apartments, and CityGate and NEWGIZA - planned residential developments on the outskirts of Cairo.

