MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Syria's al Sharaa, IMF chief discuss potential cooperation to boost Syria's economic development
The two sides discussed possible frameworks for collaboration between Syria and the IMF to enhance growth and promote economic reform, according to SANA.
Syria's al Sharaa, IMF chief discuss potential cooperation to boost Syria's economic development
Al Sharaa's visit to the US is the first by a Syrian president since the country's independence in 1946. / AA
November 9, 2025

Syrian President Ahmad al Sharaa and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Director Kristalina Georgieva discussed potential cooperation to boost Syria's economic development.

Al Sharaa and Georgieva met at the IMF headquarters in Washington, DC, on Sunday. The meeting was attended by Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al Shaibani.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the two sides discussed "possible frameworks for collaboration between Syria and the IMF to enhance growth and promote economic reform."

Al Sharaa arrived in Washington late Saturday from Brazil, where he attended the COP30 climate summit.

Last Tuesday, White House spokesperson Caroline Lavitte said President Donald Trump will meet al Sharaa on Monday, describing the move as "historic" following the US president's decision to lift sanctions on Syria.

RECOMMENDED

Trump and al Sharaa are expected to discuss bilateral and regional matters, foremost among them the lifting of US sanctions on Syria.

Last week, the US State Department expressed support for Congress's repeal of the Caesar Act, which imposed sanctions on Syria.

Al Sharaa's visit to the US is the first by a Syrian president since the country's independence in 1946.

RelatedTRT World - Syria's al Sharaa lands in US for meeting with Trump
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations