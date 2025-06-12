Los Angeles, California — The hum of helicopters overhead mixes with chants rising from the street of Downtown Los Angeles.

On the seventh consecutive day of protests, LA is in no mood to rest. The marches continue.

Hundreds have gathered once again outside City Hall, chanting, dancing, holding hands — a human wall against the federal government's clampdown on undocumented migrants.

The phrase that echoes the loudest here is the same one spray-painted on storefronts and walls all over the second biggest American city: "ICE out of L.A."

This city has become the epicentre of a national reckoning over immigration, identity and power.



LA, home to Hollywood, now feels trapped inside a movie. The smoke isn't from special effects, and the screams aren't rehearsed.

Behind police lines and beneath looming federal buildings, people like Gus — a Mexican-American man — stands beneath a hand-painted sign that reads: We Are Not Your Enemy.



He speaks plainly: "They're taking families that have worked hard and done nothing but work and pay taxes. They should be accepted. We should start mass integration instead of deportations."

As Gus talks, the sky darkens just slightly, not from nightfall, but from the wide, lazy blades of a military chopper circling above.

Below, in sharp contrast, a group of young Latinas line-dance to Payaso de Rodeo, a Spanish-language country anthem. Their boots thud rhythmically on the pavement, brief laughter mixing with protest.

Minutes later, the police begin to push.

Officers in riot gear move forward with shields raised, forcing the dancers to scatter before the 8 pm curfew. It's the same each night now — joy, then rupture.

At the federal detention centre nearby, families and friends wait. Many haven't heard from their loved ones since they were swept up in raids last weekend.

Immigration agents have held raids in Oxnard and fanned out across communities in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, home to California's famed strawberries, avocados, and celery crops.

The raids are part of a broad new immigration push by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), bolstered by the presence of over 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 active-duty Marines — the first time in decades a US president has deployed troops this way against the wishes of a state governor.

President Donald Trump says it was necessary.

"If I wasn't there, Los Angeles would have been burning to the ground," he told reporters, claiming California's governor "lost control."

A US judge on Thursday temporarily barred President Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Los Angeles.

Judge Charles Breyer ordered the National Guard to return to the control of California Governor Gavin Newsom, who sued to restrict its activity. Breyer's order will take effect at noon on Friday.