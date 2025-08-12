WORLD
1 min read
Pakistan, US reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation in Islamabad talks
Bilateral dialogue addresses threats from BLA, Daesh-K, and TTP, with a focus on building institutional capacity and using multilateral platforms.
Pakistan, US reaffirm counterterrorism cooperation in Islamabad talks
The US Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Gregory D. LoGerfo, met with Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister./ x.com/ForeignOfficePk / User Upload
August 12, 2025

Pakistan and the United States have held the latest round of their Counterterrorism Dialogue in Islamabad, reaffirming a shared commitment to combating terrorism "in all its forms and manifestations."

The meeting was co-chaired on Tuesday by Pakistan’s Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir, and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo.

Both sides underscored the need for effective strategies against threats from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), Daesh-K and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror groups.

The US delegation praised Pakistan’s continued efforts to contain terrorist entities that threaten regional and global security.

Washington also expressed condolences for the loss of civilian and law enforcement lives in recent attacks, including the Jaffar Express bombing and a school bus explosion in Khuzdar.

Recommended

The dialogue addressed the importance of enhancing institutional frameworks and building capacity to respond to security challenges.

Both sides discussed measures to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Participants reaffirmed their intent to work together in multilateral forums, including the United Nations, to promote sustainable and effective counterterrorism approaches.

Emphasising the long-standing US–Pakistan partnership, both sides said sustained and structured engagement was essential for countering terrorism and advancing peace and stability.

RelatedTRT Global - Top US, Pakistan diplomats discuss regional issues
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches