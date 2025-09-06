Israel's genocidal attacks on Gaza could not have continued without global complicity, according to a former UN rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories.

Speaking at The Genocide Tribunal, a two-day event that examines Israel's war crimes in Gaza and "the UK's role in the genocide," Richard Falk said he is very encouraged by the UK Gaza Tribunal.

Falk is the president of The Gaza Tribunal, a different initiative that aims to awaken civil society to its responsibility and opportunity to stop Israel’s genocide in Gaza, while The Genocide Tribunal examines "the UK's role in Gaza genocide."

Noting that the Gaza Tribunal will hold a final session on the genocide in Istanbul from October 23 - 26, Falk expressed how his group is encouraged by the UK Gaza Tribunal.

"(The UK tribunal) places for the first time, a proper emphasis on the complicity of a major, liberal, democratic country," he noted.

"I cannot overstate the importance of such an undertaking, because without that complicity, Israel could not have done what it is doing. "

He criticised the UK as a "shameful government," saying Washington continues "without ambiguity or ambivalence," to give unconditional support and to act beyond mere complicity to be an agent of the destructive policies being carried out in Gaza to this day.

Touching on the crippling situation in Gaza, Falk noted that Gazans are threatened with mass starvation as a consequence of a famine that has been belatedly but officially declared by the International Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) last month.

"If the world waits much longer, it will have waited too long, and history will remember the failure to meet this salient crisis of our time," he said.

He also stated how diplomatic support is given to Israel to date, saying that treating Israel as a "normal state" is a form of diplomatic complicity considering the criminality of its actions and its failure to comply with very clear authoritative judgments and decisions by the highest international courts.