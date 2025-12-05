Sweden has announced that it will phase out long-term development assistance to five African and South American countries and redirect the funds to support Ukraine, public broadcaster SVT reported.

International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Minister Benjamin Dousa said on Friday that the government will end its aid to Tanzania, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Liberia and Bolivia.

Approximately $212 million that would have been allocated to these countries will instead be shifted to Ukraine.

"It is our duty and obligation to support Ukraine. The money has to come from somewhere for the budget to be balanced," Dousa said.

The long-term aid programmes will conclude by August 31, 2026.