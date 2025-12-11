WORLD
Taiwan, Israel have no formal diplomatic ties; Taiwan strongly backed Israel during Gaza war.
December 11, 2025

Taiwan's high-profile Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Wu made a previously unpublicised visit to Israel recently, three sources familiar with the trip told Reuters, at a time when Taiwan is looking to the country for defence cooperation.

Taiwan has few formal diplomatic ties due to pressure from Beijing, which views the island as one of its provinces and not a country. Like most other countries, Israel only officially recognises Beijing and not Taipei, and while senior Taiwanese diplomats do travel abroad, trips to countries such as Israel are rare.

Still, Taiwan views Israel as an important partner and offered strong support to the country after the October 2023 Hamas cross-border blitz and Israel’s subsequent invasion of Gaza, and since then, there has been an increased level of engagement.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter, told Reuters that Wu had gone to Israel in recent weeks. Two of the sources said the trip happened this month.

The sources declined to give details of whom he met or what was discussed, including whether he touched upon Taiwan's new multi-layered air defence system called T-Dome, which President Lai Ching-te unveiled in October and is partly modelled on Israel's air defence system.

Taiwan's foreign ministry declined to comment on whether Wu had visited Israel.

"Taiwan and Israel share the values of freedom and democracy, and will continue to pragmatically promote mutually beneficial exchanges and cooperation" in areas such as trade, technology and culture and welcome more "mutually beneficial forms of cooperation", it said in a statement.

Israel's foreign ministry did not respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Prominent promoter of Taiwan globally

Wu was previously Taiwan's de facto ambassador in Paris and is one of Taipei's most prominent promoters on the international stage.

His last public foreign trip was an appearance at the Berlin Security Conference on November 19.

China, by contrast, has a close relationship with the Palestinians and has recognised a Palestinian state since 1988.

Taiwan has said it does not plan to recognise a Palestinian state.

Speaking to reporters last month in Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Minister Lin Chia-lung said that "of course in terms of technology and defence there is mutual learning and some interactions" between Taiwan and Israel.

Just as Taiwan has proposed its T-Dome, so Israel has its Iron Dome, he added.

The T-Dome and Israel's systems are similar, but different.

Israel's multi-layered defence system includes the Iron Dome, David's Sling, Arrow and US-made THAAD.

The T-Dome is designed to establish a more efficient and integrated "sensor-to-shooter" mechanism for a higher kill rate, integrating existing systems like the US-built Patriot and Taiwan-made Sky Bow missiles and anti-aircraft guns.

Taiwan-Israel exchanges increasing

Taiwan has little diplomatic footprint in the Middle East, though Taiwan and Israel have de facto embassies in Tel Aviv and Taipei.

Taiwan, whose government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, has been hosting Israeli officials and lawmakers.

In October, Wu met in Taipei with Yinon Aaroni, Director General of Israel's Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs, while in September Taiwan President Lai Ching-te met six Israeli lawmakers at his office.

Taiwan ended up being embroiled in Israel's attack last year in Lebanon after the exploding pagers used carried the brand name of a Taiwanese company.

Both Taiwan and Israel at the time played down the impact of that development on bilateral ties.

