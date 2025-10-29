WAR ON GAZA
Israeli strikes kill 91, including 24 children, in Gaza since Tuesday night despite ceasefire
Palestinian medical officials report that the latest Israeli attacks hit homes and shelters, as Hamas insists it remains committed to the US-brokered truce.
Medical officials say Israeli strikes hit homes, vehicles, tents for displaced civilians, and a hospital inside the “yellow line” zone. / Reuters
October 29, 2025

Israeli air strikes have killed 91 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, including 24 children, in what Palestinian officials say is a clear violation of the ceasefire agreement.

Medical officials in Gaza said on Wednesday that 28 more people were killed overnight as Israeli forces struck homes, vehicles, and tents sheltering displaced civilians, as well as a hospital located within the so-called “yellow line” zone.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas, in a statement, reaffirmed its commitment to the US-brokered truce, which has been in effect since October 10 under President Donald Trump’s 20-point plan.

The agreement aims to stabilise the enclave, rebuild war-torn areas, and establish a new governing framework without Hamas’ direct control.

Netanyahu orders “powerful attacks”

Despite the ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered what his office called “powerful attacks” on Gaza following the reported killing of an Israeli soldier.

President Trump said on Wednesday that the ceasefire “is not at risk,” even as Israeli strikes continued.

According to Palestinian authorities, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 68,500 people and injured over 170,000 since October 2023.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
