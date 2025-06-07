WORLD
2 min read
France, Denmark show unity amid US interest in Greenland
French President Macron to visit Greenland with Danish PM Frederiksen; discussions will focus on security, economic development, the climate crisis, and energy.
France, Denmark show unity amid US interest in Greenland
France’s Macron, along with Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen, whose country Greenland is part of, will visit the autonomous territory on June 15. / Reuters
June 7, 2025

Amid open United States’ designs to acquire Greenland, France’s president is set to visit the island in a show of European solidarity.

France’s Emmanuel Macron, along with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, whose country Greenland is part of, will visit the autonomous territory on June 15, said a statement by Frederiksen’s office on Saturday.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen, the head of Greenland’s parliament, will talk with Macron and Frederiksen about security in the North Atlantic, along with topics such as economic development, the climate crisis, and energy.

"It has been encouraging to experience the great international support for Greenland and the Kingdom in the difficult foreign policy situation in recent months," said Frederiksen in the statement, praising Macron's visit as “yet another concrete testament to European unity.”

RelatedTRT Global - China backs Denmark on Greenland amid US pressure

Interest spurned

Since returning to the Oval Office in January, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly expressed interest in acquiring Greenland despite Denmark's firm rejections.

Recommended

Greenland has been part of Denmark since the 18th century and was granted home rule in 1979.

Situated between the Arctic and Atlantic oceans, it is rich in minerals and strategically located.

Both Denmark and Greenland have rejected any proposal to sell the territory.

A January survey found that an overwhelming 85 percent of Greenlanders oppose joining the US.

In March, Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged European countries to stand with the territory to help make clear that it “is not and will never be for sale,” adding: “Greenland is run by the Greenlandic people, and that will never change.”

RelatedTRT Global - First Greenland, then Canada — Now Trump wants to turn Gaza into US-controlled 'freedom zone'

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting