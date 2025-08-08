On July 9, two freight trains carrying 98 containers departed from Chengdu and Chongqing in China.

They travelled through Kazakhstan, the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and into Türkiye via the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars Railway, eventually reaching Istanbul’s Halkali Station .

From there, they set off toward Poland and Hungary — marking a major milestone in the operational success of the ‘Middle Corridor’ — a sprawling trans-Eurasian logistics route connecting China to Europe via Central Asia and Türkiye.

The first trains on this vital route mark the fruition of this ambitious project, which aims to bridge the gap between the east and west.

As the global trade landscape undergoes dramatic realignment, Türkiye is emerging as a vital artery for east-west commerce through the expansion of this vital corridor.

Once considered a peripheral route, the Middle Corridor is fast becoming a preferred alternative to the northern railways controlled by Russia and the slower, more expensive maritime routes to the south.

Turkish officials and regional experts now describe the corridor as a transformative opportunity not only for Türkiye but for Europe, China, and the Turkic world at large.

“Türkiye is becoming the backbone of trade, directly connecting 21 countries,” Transport and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said recently at a conference in Istanbul.

“This corridor is twice as fast as maritime shipping and four times more cost-effective than air cargo. With continued investment, we expect to reduce travel time from the Far East to Europe to just 13 days.”

The Middle Corridor spans approximately 4,300 kilometres, with 2,200 kilometres running through Türkiye.

Uraloglu noted that Türkiye is already enhancing the corridor’s capacity, including new rail links in Istanbul and greater regional coordination.

“We are not just a transit country,” he said. “We are building a logistical ecosystem at the heart of Eurasia.”

Strategic realignment in global trade

International relations scholar, Professor Oktay Firat Tanrisever from the Middle East Technical University (METU) in Ankara, says that the Middle Corridor is more than a logistical solution; it is a geopolitical repositioning.

“The full activation of the Middle Corridor will generate immense opportunities — not only for Türkiye and the Turkic republics, but also for Europe and China,” he tells TRT World.

“It gives Türkiye the chance to transform from a passageway into a pivotal actor in shaping regional connectivity and security.”

Tanrisever further argues that Türkiye's potential is reinforced by the recalibration of trade alliances and logistical priorities in the post-pandemic, post-Ukraine war era.