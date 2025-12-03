In pictures: Palestinians in Gaza hold mass wedding for dozens of couples amid fragile ceasefire
WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
In pictures: Palestinians in Gaza hold mass wedding for dozens of couples amid fragile ceasefire54 couples got married in a mass wedding held among the ruins in Khan Younis, which was caused by Israel.
Palestinian couples participate in a mass wedding ceremony at Hamad City in Khan Younis / AP
December 3, 2025

Eman Hassan Lawwa was dressed in traditional Palestinian prints, and Hikmat Lawwa wore a suit as they walked hand-in-hand past the crumbled buildings of southern Gaza in a line of other couples dressed in exactly the same way.

The 27-year-old Palestinians were among 54 couples to get married on Tuesday in a mass wedding in the blockaded enclave that represented a rare moment of hope after two years of brutal genocide.

"Despite everything that has happened, we will begin a new life," Lawwa said. "God willing, this will be the end of the war."

Weddings are a key part of Palestinian culture that have become rare in Gaza during the Israeli carnage. The tradition has begun to resume in the wake of a fragile ceasefire, even if the weddings are different from the elaborate ceremonies once held in the territory.

As roaring crowds waved Palestinian flags in the southern city of Khan Younis, the celebrations were dampened by the ongoing crisis across Gaza. Most of Gaza's 2 million residents, including Eman and Hikmet, have been displaced by Israel's carnage, entire areas of cities have been flattened, and aid shortages and outbursts in the genocide continue to plague the daily lives of people.

"We want to be happy like the rest of the world. I used to dream of having a home, a job, and being like everyone else," Hikmet said. "Today, my dream is to find a tent to live in."

"Life has started to return, but it's not like we hoped it would," he added.

The celebration was funded by Al Fares Al Shahim. In addition to holding the event, the organisation offered couples a small sum of money and other supplies to start their lives together.

For Palestinians, weddings are often elaborate, day-long celebrations, seen as both an important social and economic choice that spells out the future for many families. They include joyful dances and processions through the streets by massive families in fabric patterns donned by the couple and their loved ones, and heaping plates of food.

Here are some of the wedding’s images:

RECOMMENDED
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings