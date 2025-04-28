TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye denies claims of opening ports to Greek Cypriot vessels
Greek Cypriot media reports of Turkish ports opening to Greek Cypriot ships in exchange for facilitating EU visas ‘fictitious,’ says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Türkiye denies claims of opening ports to Greek Cypriot vessels
Türkiye objects to the Greek Cypriot Administration posing as the government for the entire island, ignoring its neighbour TRNC. / AA
April 28, 2025

Türkiye has denied claims that Turkish ports would be open to Greek Cypriot ships in exchange for facilitating EU visas for businesspeople.

“The claims in the Greek Cypriot press that our ports would open to Greek Cypriot ships in exchange for facilitating EU visas for our businesspeople are fictitious,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesman Oncu Keceli said on X on Monday.

Türkiye objects to the Greek Cypriot Administration posing as the government for the entire island, ignoring its neighbour, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Recommended

In a 2004 referendum, the Greek Cypriot Administration rejected a UN plan for uniting the island, just before the administration joined the EU later that year, falsely claiming to represent the entire island.

Explore
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit