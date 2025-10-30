EUROPE
Polish jets intercept another Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea
MiG-29 jets were deployed on Thursday morning to intercept another Russian plane over the Baltic Sea, said Defence Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz.
Polish jets intercepted another Russian aircraft over the Baltic Sea. / AFP
October 30, 2025

Polish jets have intercepted a "Russian spy plane" over the Baltic Sea for the second time in three days, the defence minister said on Thursday.

Polish MiG-29 jets were deployed on Thursday morning to intercept another Russian plane over the Baltic Sea, Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz was quoted by Polish broadcaster TVP World as saying.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Polish army said in a statement that the Russian Il-20 was flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with its transponder turned off.

"On October 28 2025, a pair of on-duty MiG-29 Air Force fighters successfully intercepted, visually identified, and escorted a Russian Federation aircraft out of the area of responsibility," the army statement said, adding that it was conducting a flight over the Baltic Sea.

European countries have accused Russia of being behind recent incidents of drones violating their airspace, but Moscow denies the claims.

Tensions grew after a September 9 incident in which some 20 drones crossed into Polish airspace during a mass strike on Ukraine, leading NATO jets to take part in joint patrols with Polish forces.

Other NATO countries in the region, including the Baltic nations of Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia, have reported similar airspace incursions.

