US President Donald Trump has said NATO nations should shoot down Russian planes “violating their territory”, as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of a UN summit.

“Yes, I do,” Trump said when a reporter asked if NATO countries should open fire if Russian aircraft enter their airspace.

His comments come after a series of recent alleged incursions by Russian fighter jets and drones that have rattled Washington’s NATO allies in Europe.

The US president, meanwhile, deflected questions about whether he believed Russian leader Vladimir Putin was ready to make peace despite recent Russian escalations.

Related TRT World - Seven punchlines and a roast: Trump brings New York swagger to UNGA80

“I’ll let you know in about a month from now, okay?” Trump said when asked if he still trusted Putin, whom he met at a high-profile summit in Alaska in August.

Zelenskyy thanked Trump for his “personal efforts to stop this war” and echoed the US leader’s call for European countries to stop buying Russian oil.

Airspace violations