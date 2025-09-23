United Nations — The United Nations assembly hall braced for theatre.

UNGA 80. Flags lined the marble hall, translators on edge, diplomats and delegates in rapt attention, world media in attendance, pens poised.

US President Donald Trump took the podium on Tuesday morning. A man who once turned these same walls into his set piece back in 2018.

True to his form, Trump did it again.

The laughter came in bursts. Some warm, some nervous, some awkward.

Here are the seven top moments that stood out.

1. The teleprompter mutiny



Trump opened with sabotage. "The teleprompter is not working,” he announced.

"But I don't mind. I can speak from the heart." Then came the punchline: "Whoever is operating this thing is in big trouble." The room cracked. The ice broke.

2. The escalator mishap



Mid-speech, the US President swerved. "All I got from the United Nations was an escalator that stopped halfway," he said.

"If the First Lady wasn’t in great shape, she would've fallen. But she's in great shape. We both are."

Laughter rolled across the delegates, a mundane malfunction turned into public showmanship.

3. Strongly worded letters

Trump mocked the global institution itself.

"What is the purpose of the United Nations? All they do is write a strongly worded letter." A roast. Sharp, sarcastic. There were groans mixed with chuckles in the august hall.

4. The Prize he didn't want

The US President claimed credit for ending seven wars in the last seven months.



"Everyone says I should get the Nobel Peace Prize," he mused. "But I don't care about prizes, I care about saving lives."