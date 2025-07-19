The Syrian Interior Ministry has announced that the city of Sweida has been cleared of tribal fighters, and clashes have been halted.

"Following intensive efforts by the Ministry of Interior to implement the ceasefire agreement — after the deployment of its forces in the northern and western areas of Sweida province — the city of Sweida has been cleared of all tribal fighters, and clashes within the city’s neighbourhoods have been brought to a halt," said ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba on Saturday, according to the state-run news agency, SANA.

The Syrian presidency announced a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire in Sweida following days of unrest in the southern province.

Clashes broke out on July 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Sweida.

Violence escalated, and Israeli air strikes followed, including on Syrian military positions and infrastructure in Damascus. Israel cited the need to protect Druze communities as a pretext for its illegal attacks.

Most Druze leaders in Syria, however, have publicly rejected any foreign interference and reaffirmed their commitment to a unified Syrian state.