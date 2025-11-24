The African Union (AU) has called for Africa's permanent representation on the UN Security Council as well as equitable representation in international financial institutions.

At the 7th African Union-European Union Summit in Angola's capital, Luanda, AU Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf on Monday lamented the "uncertainty that prevails on the international scene," where international rules are being questioned due to an increase in conflicts, terrorism, and extremism.

He also expressed concern about the "devitalization of international law," noting that Africa is experiencing its own political, security, and development crises.

Africa must position itself in a context where "the rules of the World Trade Organisation are torn, and the UN Security Council's actions are limited due to conflicts of interest and antagonism between big decision-makers," Youssouf explained.

“Africa continues to request its seat at this table,” he stressed. “We request our seat on the UN Security Council based on the Ezulwini consensus, as well as equitable representation in international financial institutions.”

The AU chief also called for a reform of the international financial architecture to reduce Africa's capital costs and ensure its access to funding, stressing that "Europe must play a major role" in this regard.