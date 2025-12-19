A Palestinian child was killed after an unexploded ordnance exploded in Gaza, and four people, including children, were injured in Israeli fire on Thursday, Gaza’s health officials have said.

A statement by civil defence in Gaza said a child was killed when an object left by the Israeli army exploded inside a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

Two more explosions were reported in Gaza on Thursday, causing fire and material damage, the statement added.

It held international organisations working in Gaza and the US-led Civil Military Coordination Center fully responsible for the death of civilians in explosions of ordnance left by Israel.

“We are facing unjustified delays and hesitation in addressing this danger,” civil defence said, calling the lack of serious actions “a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions.”