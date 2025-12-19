A Palestinian child was killed after an unexploded ordnance exploded in Gaza, and four people, including children, were injured in Israeli fire on Thursday, Gaza’s health officials have said.
A statement by civil defence in Gaza said a child was killed when an object left by the Israeli army exploded inside a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.
Two more explosions were reported in Gaza on Thursday, causing fire and material damage, the statement added.
It held international organisations working in Gaza and the US-led Civil Military Coordination Center fully responsible for the death of civilians in explosions of ordnance left by Israel.
“We are facing unjustified delays and hesitation in addressing this danger,” civil defence said, calling the lack of serious actions “a clear violation of the Geneva Conventions.”
Separately, two Palestinian children were injured by Israeli gunfire in the Qizan Abu Rashwan and Batn al-Sameen areas of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medical sources said.
Earlier on Thursday, a 14-year-old boy was wounded by Israeli army fire in the al-Daraj neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City, while a young man was shot in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.
Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the ceasefire deal that was meant to halt the two-year genocide that has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,000 others since October 2023.
According to the Health Ministry, at least 395 Palestinians have been killed and 1,088 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire.