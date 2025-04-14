Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is set to visit Moscow this week to discuss recent nuclear negotiations with the United States held in Oman, the foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

On Saturday, Araghchi held talks with US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff in Muscat, the highest-level Iranian-US nuclear negotiations since the collapse of a 2015 accord.

"Dr Araghchi will travel to Moscow at the end of the week," said spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei, adding that the trip was "pre-planned" and would be "an opportunity to discuss the latest developments related to the Muscat talks."

Iran and the United States separately described Saturday's discussions as "constructive".

The negotiations came weeks after US President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling for nuclear talks while warning of possible military action if Tehran refused.

Russia, a close ally of Iran, and China have held discussions with Iran in recent weeks over its nuclear programme.

Moscow welcomed the Iran-US talks as it pushed for a diplomatic solution and warned that military confrontation would be a "global catastrophe".

Another round of talks between Iran and the United States is scheduled for Saturday, April 19.

Iran has yet to confirm the location, but the Dutch foreign minister and diplomatic sources said that the upcoming discussions would be held in the Italian capital.

'Red lines'

The official IRNA news agency reported that they would be held in Europe, without elaborating.

Baqaei said the next set of talks would continue to be indirect with Omani mediation, adding that direct talks were "not effective" and "not useful".