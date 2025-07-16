The plan to develop the controversial E1 area in the occupied West Bank is back in motion. If this goes through, it would further divide the Palestinian territory and undermine the viability of any future Palestinian state.

Earlier this week, Haaretz reported that Israeli authorities had formally advanced settlement plans in E1 after years of international pressure kept them on hold.

With E1 back on the docket alongside proposals for over 7,000 new illegal Jewish settler homes, critics warn the move marks a dangerous acceleration of annexationist policies.

According to Haaretz, the central planning bureau at the Civil Administration, the Israeli army's branch responsible for administering the occupied West Bank, is set to discuss the matter soon.

What is E1?



The East 1, better known as the E1 area, is located between the illegal Israeli settlement of Ma’ale Adumim and occupied East Jerusalem. Plans for settlement construction in E1 were initiated by Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in the 1990s but have been frozen on and off since 2005. The area spans over 12 square kilometres.

Located in a key central corridor of the West Bank, the area has long been viewed as critical to Israel’s efforts to consolidate control over greater Jerusalem and as a red line by Palestinians and much of the international community.

The Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA), an Israeli think tank, argues that building the E1 is necessary to ensure Ma’ale Adumim's security and prevent it from being “isolated”. Palestinian analysts, however, see the plan as part of a broader political project.

According to The Times of Israel, the government is moving ahead with several projects in tandem, including 7,000 new settler homes, road infrastructure, bypass routes to link settlements while diverting Palestinian traffic and expansion of Ma’ale Adumim.

According to Al-Shabaka’s “Israel’s Annexation Crusade” briefing, E1 is “central to the geopolitical fragmentation of the West Bank.”

It would disconnect East Jerusalem from its Palestinian hinterland and cement an Israeli ring around the city, undermining any claim Palestinians might have to their future capital.