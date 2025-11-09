US President Donald Trump has said that Americans will receive at least $2,000 each from tariff revenues, though the proposal would likely require congressional approval.

"A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high-income people!) will be paid to everyone," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday.

The announcement comes as the Supreme Court questions the constitutionality of his tariff campaign and amid a government shutdown that has disrupted food assistance payments.

Later, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told ABC: "The $2,000 dividend could come in lots of forms."

Bessent said it may come in the form of tax decreases, including no tax on tips and no tax on overtime.