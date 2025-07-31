INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
1 min read
US must agree compensation before nuclear talks, Iran's foreign minister tells FT
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator told the newspaper that Iran needs real confidence-building measures from their side after Witkoff proposed resuming talks.
US must agree compensation before nuclear talks, Iran's foreign minister tells FT
Iran's FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi attends the opening meeting of BRICS Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil July 6, 2025. / Reuters
July 31, 2025

The US must agree to compensate Iran for losses incurred during last month's war, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing Iran's foreign minister.

"They should explain why they attacked us in the middle of ... negotiations, and they have to ensure that they are not going to repeat that (during future talks)," Abbas Araghchi told FT in an interview in Tehran.

"And they have to compensate (Iran for) the damage that they have done."

The report said Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff exchanged messages with each other during and since the war, with the Iranian official emphasising to his American counterpart the need for a "win-win solution" to end the long-running standoff over Iran's nuclear program.

Iran's chief nuclear negotiator said this should include financial compensation, without giving details, and assurances that Iran would not be attacked during negotiations again, according to FT.

Recommended

The US launched strikes last month on Iranian nuclear facilities that Washington says were part of a program geared towards developing nuclear weapons.

Tehran maintains that its nuclear programme focuses on peaceful purposes and is not developing weapons.

The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

SOURCE:REUTERS
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative