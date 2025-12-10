Ukraine has sent an updated plan to end the war with Russia to Washington, two Ukrainian officials with knowledge of the matter told AFP news agency, as US President Donald Trump said he had "pretty strong words" with leaders of France, Germany and Britain.

Kiev has "already sent" the updated draft to the United States, a senior official told AFP about the plan on Wednesday, without offering details on its contents.

"The plan takes into account Ukraine's vision — it is a further proposal for adequate solutions to problematic issues," another Ukrainian official said.

"We are not disclosing the details pending the reaction of the American side," the official told AFP.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "productive" discussions with an American delegation, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Ukraine’s reconstruction and updates to a 20-point plan to end the war.

"Together with our team, I held a productive discussion with the American side – Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner, and (BlackRock CEO) Larry Fink," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy confirmed that the next contacts between the teams have been agreed upon, noting there will be "no delays" on the Ukrainian side as they work to deliver results.

"I thank President Trump and his team for their substantive work and support," he said.

Trump-E3 talks