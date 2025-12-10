Ukraine has sent an updated plan to end the war with Russia to Washington, two Ukrainian officials with knowledge of the matter told AFP news agency, as US President Donald Trump said he had "pretty strong words" with leaders of France, Germany and Britain.
Kiev has "already sent" the updated draft to the United States, a senior official told AFP about the plan on Wednesday, without offering details on its contents.
"The plan takes into account Ukraine's vision — it is a further proposal for adequate solutions to problematic issues," another Ukrainian official said.
"We are not disclosing the details pending the reaction of the American side," the official told AFP.
Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said "productive" discussions with an American delegation, including US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Ukraine’s reconstruction and updates to a 20-point plan to end the war.
"Together with our team, I held a productive discussion with the American side – Scott Bessent, Jared Kushner, and (BlackRock CEO) Larry Fink," Zelenskyy said on Telegram.
Zelenskyy confirmed that the next contacts between the teams have been agreed upon, noting there will be "no delays" on the Ukrainian side as they work to deliver results.
"I thank President Trump and his team for their substantive work and support," he said.
Trump-E3 talks
Meanwhile, Trump said he had "pretty strong words" on Wednesday with the leaders of France, Britain and Germany on the Ukraine war, and warned that fresh talks risked "wasting time."
"We discussed Ukraine in pretty strong words," Trump told reporters when asked about the phone call. "We had some little disputes about people, and we're going to see how it turns out."
Trump added that he had yet to decide on European proposals for fresh meetings in Europe this weekend involving the United States and Ukraine, adding: "We don't want to be wasting time."
Election concerns
On the elections, Trump expressed concern that Ukraine had not had an election in a long time, putting additional pressure on Zelenskyy.
On the other hand, Zelenskyy said he had discussed with Ukraine's parliament legal and other issues linked to the possibility of holding an election, and urged other countries, including the United States, not to apply pressure on the issue.
Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said he had held a "substantive discussion" with members of parliament, adding he would allow "no speculation against Ukraine".
"If partners, including our key partner in Washington, speak so much and so specifically about elections in Ukraine, about elections under martial law, then we must provide legal Ukrainian answers to every question and every doubt," he said.
"It is not easy, but pressure on this issue is definitely not what we need. I expect members of parliament to put forward their views. Security challenges depend on partners, primarily America. Political and legal challenges must be answered by Ukraine. And they will be," Zelenskyy said.
Wartime elections are barred by law, but Zelenskyy, whose term expired last year, is facing renewed pressure from Trump to hold a vote. Russian President Vladimir Putin has long denounced Zelenskyy as an "illegitimate" negotiating partner for failing to submit to an election.