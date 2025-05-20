Two Asian immigrants being held in US immigration custody have been deported to South Sudan, in what legal experts call a blatant violation of a federal court order, their attorneys said.

The men — one from Myanmar, the other from Vietnam — were awaiting immigration hearings in Texas when their lawyers received sudden notice that they had been placed on a flight with up to 10 others bound for South Sudan.

Attorney Jacqueline Brown confirmed the removal after her client disappeared from the ICE detainee database. A detention officer confirmed via email that the deportation occurred “this morning” and listed South Sudan as the destination.